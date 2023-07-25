ANTHEMIC Sydney-rockers Gang Of Youths and US electronic-producer Porter Robinson will headline This That Festival's return to Newcastle.
After cancelling last year's edition due to economic issues, This That will return to Wickham Park on November 11 for the first time since February 2022 with one of the strongest line-ups in the festival's history.
Joining Gang Of Youths and Porter Robinson on the eclectic bill will be party-starters The Presets in DJ mode.
Rock fans will be well catered for by Wollongong surf-punk heavy-hitters Hockey Dad, Melbourne indie singer-songwriter Alex Lahey, hometown heroes Trophy Eyes, Northern Beaches garage band Dear Seattle and Gold Coast's Eliza & The Delusionals.
Bringing the chilled indie vibes will be This That favourites Winston Surfshirt, the emerging Lola Scott, and former Port Macquarie local Kita Alexander.
The likes of Sydney rap superstars Chillinit and Hooligan Hefs and up-and-comers Jesswar and Sophiya will provide a powerful dose of hip-hop, while Slumberjack, Set Mo, Godlands, Alice Ivy and Maitland's Kinder will be spinning the dance floor fillers.
More artists are yet to be announced.
The London-based Gang Of Youths - which feature Newcastle-raised drummer Donnie Borzestowski - last performed here at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in August 2022 on their national tour for their No.1 album Angel In Realtime.
The Achilles Come Down and Let Me Down Easy hit-makers should be in fine form after spending the northern summer playing festivals in the UK like Isle Of Wight and British Summer Time in Hyde Park.
Porter Robinson is also firing again after performing at Coachella and making an emphatic statement with his comeback album Nurture in 2021.
Members pre-sale for This That begins at 8am on Tuesday, August 1, before general tickets go on sale from 8am on Thursday, August 3.
Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.
