NEWCASTLE'S biggest annual music festival, This That, has cancelled its 2022 edition due to economic factors.
After two years of COVID-caused cancellations, This That had planned to return to Wickham Park in its preferred springtime slot on November 5.
However, on Tuesday festival organisers released a statement announcing the cancellation of the event.
"This is due to a combination of issues, including the current level of market saturation resulting in supply chain issues and labour shortages, difficult economic conditions including ballooning insurance premiums and infrastructure costs, and the forecast of ongoing extreme weather patterns," the statement said.
"So many factors that have the potential to lessen the experience we want to always deliver."
This That's Sandstone Point festival in Queensland has also been cancelled.
This That plans to return to Newcastle's Wickham Park on November 4, 2023.
Organisers said ticket-holders would receive refunds within seven to 15 business days.
November's festival featured one of This That's strongest line-ups, including rock band DMA'S, American rapper Earl Sweatshirt, Flight Facilities, DJ What So Not, Vera Blue, The Presets, Winston Surfshirt, Upsahl, Chillinit, Hooligan Hefs, Slumberjack, Set Mo, Godlands, Alice Ivy, Kinder, Skeggs, Hockey Dad, Dear Seattle, Ruby Fields and Newcastle's Trophy Eyes.
The 2020 and 2021 editions of This That were postponed due to the pandemic, before the festival was finally held in February 2022.
