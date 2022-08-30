Newcastle Herald
Newcastle music festival This That cancelled due to economic factors

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:51am, first published 6:30am
Scenes from This That music festival in February 2022. Picture: Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE'S biggest annual music festival, This That, has cancelled its 2022 edition due to economic factors.

