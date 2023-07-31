Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes July 31 2023

July 31 2023 - 10:30am
Maitland statue is a part of the city's history
HERE we go again; poor little Jocko, pictured, is copping it once more in Maitland ('Heritage bid not black and white, Newcastle Herald 25/7). For 150 years this dear little fellow has stood guard over all that has happened in the city. There would not be a child in town who hasn't greeted him over the years. I know I have in my 80 years.

