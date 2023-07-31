Maitland statue is a part of the city's history

HERE we go again; poor little Jocko, pictured, is copping it once more in Maitland ('Heritage bid not black and white, Newcastle Herald 25/7). For 150 years this dear little fellow has stood guard over all that has happened in the city. There would not be a child in town who hasn't greeted him over the years. I know I have in my 80 years.
Now we have the perpetually insulted wanting Jocko gone when he has been a city icon for all the years, but I do notice he is no longer on council correspondence. Why? Leave the little fellow alone, he is Maitland.
HELEN Douglas, ("Terriers on the train:why do we discriminate?", Letters, 27/7), I catch the bus to work; a butcher by trade. Imagine the attention I would receive from dogs on a bus. It's bad enough having to put up with the many female and some male admirers during my travels, the last thing I need is dogs trying to eat me or hump my leg! Surely cats, chooks, goats, alpacas, snakes and all pets would be allowed on public transport if dogs are. May I suggest if you think dogs have the same rights as humans, buy a car and teach the dog to drive.
YET again the ratepayers of Newcastle have been let down by this Labor bloc council in Tuesday's council meeting ("Council unanimously backs investigation", Herald 26/7). In my opinion the Herald was castigated for actually allowing its competent staff to carry out their jobs - investigative journalism regarding links between City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath and his misleading letter writing mate, Scott Neylon(Neylan), resulting in an investigation.
In my opinion it would be refreshing to see the council working in the interests of the ratepayers instead of whinging about being held to account. A thank you to those non-Labor councillors who attempted to keep this council on track.
I subscribe to and read the Newcastle Herald daily, and I've seen no evidence of the popular Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery waging "a campaign against councillors via the media for nearly a year now". Personally I believe it looks a lot more like standing up for the interests of her constituents to me.
Can the council provide proof of its allegations of Ms Hornery accessing and distributing electoral roll details, or conducting a "very serious gutter political campaign"? Come on, City of Newcastle, stick to the investigation and stop the grubby political games.
SERIOUSLY, can you blame the police for using what's deemed as unnecessary force when it comes to attending situations of domestic, youth, drug and other violent crimes? Police are under extreme pressure; always under scrutiny by media, politicians and the general public sectors who have never been subjected to these conditions in their lifetime, let alone several times a day.
I believe youth crime is at a dangerous level where innocent people like the above are under threat. Put yourselves in their shoes before condemning their actions. They are fathers and mothers, just like you. Yes, they may be highly trained, but there must be a breaking point, and in my opinion the inadequate laws and lawyers are handcuffing these front liners.
I'M sorry if this offends, but over the past 80-odd years this country has gone to the dogs. Gone are the days when we, Australians, had a say in our future. Why is this? It can only be laid at the feet of bad political management, bad government decisions, and sorry to say, there are those among us who for one reason or the other want to see our beautiful country be brought down to the standards of European countries.
Our forefathers will be turning in their graves seeing the country they fought for - with a lot of them losing their lives or being broken because of what they encountered - systematically being ripped apart by people lucky enough to share it. Where has our pride of nation gone? Ask those who have a hidden purpose to see our present way of life destroyed. Come on true Australians, we can do better than this. Remember nil carborundum est illegitimi.
VALE Sinead O'Connor. Great vocalist and musician, activist for social equality, anti-war protester, staunch feminist, agitator for justice and critic of child abusing religious institutions. Courageous and outspoken. An inspiration to an entire generation, my generation. Dead at only 56. Rest in peace, Sinead.
CALL me a prude if you will, but rabbits having a threesome is inappropriate for a family paper. Pope's view (Opinion 27/7) seemed designed to paint 'no' voters as some unintelligent, depraved mob. Good work Herald, 'no' is looking better.
SINCE Federation I don't think we have ever had a more divisive prime minister than Anthony Albanese. He has split us with The Voice. Whoever wins, it will be a them and us mentality. Already the 'yes' side are name-calling the millions of us who disagree. Anyone voting 'yes' should read the reports of activist Thomas Mayo suggesting the abolition of "harmful colonial institutions". Anyone still voting 'yes' I think should have a look at themselves. Vote 'no'.
THE integrity unit for the rugby league should investigate why teams in the NRL are getting flogged. Let the police deal with any individual NRL players that fall afoul of the law. I believe the no-try to Canberra's Seb Kris, against the Warriors, when he was hit in the head over the tryline and lost the ball should have sent a red flag, and they should have shown insight to the fans and public of the official's decision.
PETER Devey ("Robodebt a matter of definition", Letters, 27/7), continues to push his alternate reality in the face of facts. In my opinion some people just can't admit when they or their political party got it wrong.
On Thursday night's news the government is spruiking that power prices are coming down. Ironically today I received a letter that the price of gas will increase on average to this area by $180, and electricity by $300. So who's telling porkies?
