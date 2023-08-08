AUSTRALIA Post's decision to permanently shutter the Glendale post office hasn't won the public's stamp of approval.
The mail company has confirmed it is closing its shopfront at Stockland Glendale at the end of September, citing dwindling customer numbers as the cause.
But, for regular users of the post office like Cameron Park resident Thomas Cordingley, the closure has raised concerns not just about convenience but access to services.
"I feel angry, it's unnecessary, there's hardly any other large complex that wouldn't have a post office in it," he said.
"I think this is a move to start culling post offices left, right and centre, and we're in the middle of it.
"Everyone works around their problems and we have technology now to do these things, but I think it's going to be to the demise or the fall of Australia Post because people turn more to doing things online."
Mr Cordingley has a PO box at the office and uses Glendale because of its convenient location and plentiful parking.
He said he's concerned about the elderly and people in surrounding low socioeconomic suburbs that rely on the service and have limited access to transport.
"I don't know how a lot of people will cope with this," he said.
"Hopefully they have friends that can help them, neighbours and the like, some people are great and have good neighbours and family but a lot of people are out there on their own as well."
As a result of the closure, he has had to transfer his PO box to Edgeworth - and has been offered free access for six months as well as mail redirection for the same period.
"We feel for the staff," he said.
An Australia Post spokeswoman confirmed staff at the post office would be transferred to other locations.
"Australia Post has made the difficult decision to close the Glendale Post Shop from 29 September this year, following a fall in customer visits of around a third over the past five years," she said.
"The Glendale area is well serviced with six post offices within a five kilometre radius, including the Cardiff Post Shop around 1.5km away and close to public transport and shops.
"All Glendale Post Shop team members will be offered roles at surrounding outlets or closer to home.
"We apologise to customers for any inconvenience, and look forward to welcoming them at one of our other nearby outlets."
There are other post offices at Cardiff, Edgeworth, Boolaroo, Elemore Vale or Wallsend.
The Newcastle Herald contacted federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi for comment and did not receive a response, but in a post to Facebook he said he had been told by Australia Post that the outlet has "consistently traded at a loss over the past five years".
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council.
