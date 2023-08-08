Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights re-sign Enari Tuala, Dylan Lucas

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:45pm
Dylan Lucas. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Dylan Lucas. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Newcastle Knights have tied up versatile duo Enari Tuala and Dylan Lucas on new NRL contracts.

