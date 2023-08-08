The Newcastle Knights have tied up versatile duo Enari Tuala and Dylan Lucas on new NRL contracts.
Tuala has re-signed for a further season, while Lucas has inked a new deal keeping him at the club until the end of 2025.
Lucas already had an option in his favour to remain at the club in 2024.
Previously an outside-back, he has transitioned into the back-row this season and made his NRL debut in round three against the Dolphins.
The 23-year-old has since made a further three appearances in the side.
Tuala, who has played 88 NRL games, 70 of them since joining Newcastle from North Queensland before the 2020 season, was expected to be stay at the club despite being off-contract.
He has had limited opportunities this season, making only four first-grade appearances, but has proved a handy player for coach Adam O'Brien to call upon.
Tuala, 24, is expected to replace Bradman Best for Sunday's clash with Canterbury at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Lucas could also be set for a recall due to injury concerns in the forwards.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
