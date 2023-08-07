Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Why the World Cup is looking like the Matildas to lose

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:33pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Is anyone else starting to feel as though this World Cup is Australia's to lose?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.