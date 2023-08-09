Newcastle's Christ Church Cathedral overflowed on Wednesday with mourners who came to remember the life of popular Warners Bay teen Bryson Dimovski.
Dozens of Warners Bay High School students were among those who grieved the loss of their 14-year-old friend and peer who died after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter on July 28.
"We have come to give voice to our pain and grief and his life being cut short. We have come together to comfort and to console each other as we struggle with the tragedy that has taken place," Reverend Sarah Dulley, who led the service, said.
In their eulogy, Bryson's parents Andrew and Melissa and his sisters Emily and Alisha said words were incapable of adequately describing the joy and love their son and baby brother had brought them during his short and brilliant life.
They described a young man who had already achieved so much and had the world at his feet.
But it was Bryson's gift for connection and friendship with so many that would never be forgotten.
"Perhaps the enduring legacy of Bryson during his time with us is that no matter what the situation he always left people better than he found them," his family said in a eulogy read by family friend Maree.
Warners Bay High School Principal Marcus Neale read a eulogy prepared by three of Bryson's best mates, Ethan, Hamish and Liam, on behalf of all his friends.
They remembered their mate as a smart and creative young man who had a passion for working on motors, fixing lawn mowers and bikes.
"We would always see him with grease stains on his white school shirt. We also admired his shack building ability and these shacks would become a place where we would all connect," they said.
Bryson was also one of the funniest and caring friends anyone could ask for.
"Bryson was dependable and he had the ability to make you smile and laugh no matter what mood you were in."
"Bryson was a loving young man who would never talk badly about anyone and who would always back up his mates."
Reverend Dulley said Bryson had fully lived his teenage years. He occasionally pushed the boundaries but it always with a twinkle in his eye
"Even then he did not go out of his way to hurt or offend others. He lived his young life from a place of love, which, in turn, gave him the capacity to show and give love to others, which is not always seen in someone so young.
"He gifted others with thoughtfulness and a maturity for that was beyond his age."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
