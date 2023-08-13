A SPECIALIST investigator has been deployed to the Hunter to help police working to piece together how a gyrocopter plummeted into dense bushland, killing one man and injuring another.
Police have remained tight-lipped on some of the details surrounding the tragedy, including where the gyrocopter had travelled from.
A 70-year-old man sadly died when the light rotorcraft crashed into bushland at Allworth, about 35 kilometres north of Raymond Terrace, at 4.30pm on Saturday.
A 53-year-old man was able to be rescued from the wreck and was flown urgently to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for treatment for serious injuries.
A spokesperson from the Australian Sport Rotorcraft Association (ASRA) told the Newcastle Herald a specialist investigator from Queensland had been tasked to the scene on Sunday to assist police in their ongoing investigation.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) confirmed the fatal crash had been reported to the authority, but it would not be launching its own investigation as gyrocopters fell outside of its scope.
Emergency services remained at the crash site off The Bucketts Way into the night and across the weekend, as police combed the scene for clues as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
The Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crew was part of the huge multi-agency emergency response, along with the Rural Fire Service (RFS), police, ambulance paramedics, the State Emergency Service (SES), and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
A FRNSW spokesperson said a crew member helped search for the crashed gyrocopter in bushland, assess the two victims, and rescue the lone survivor from the wreckage.
They were also tasked with stopping a fuel leak and protecting against fire, the spokesperson said.
"It was a big afternoon for all agencies, but an incredible collaboration to deal with one of the most serious incidents we can get called to," the spokesperson said.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and we hope the survivor has a quick recovery."
RFS volunteers, including from the Booral brigade, had just done a day of training when they found themselves helping in the search for an "aircraft in distress".
"Our thoughts are with our local community during this difficult time," a spokesperson said.
The local community rallied in the aftermath, with the Booral RFS crediting a nearby business with providing "hot cuppas and toasties" to emergency services.
Police said in a statement on Sunday morning that the crash site remained a crime scene and a report would be prepared for the coroner.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.