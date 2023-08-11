Newcastle Herald
Former Paterson MP Meryl Swanson media advisor James Bartlett says worker was paid for tasks not done

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 12 2023 - 8:13am, first published 5:00am
Paterson MP Meryl Swanson
A former long time staff member of Paterson MP Meryl Swanson says he was sacked after raising concerns about a worker who he said was paid for days they did not work.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

