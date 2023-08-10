RUMOURS have circulated online about the closure of one of the city's few remaining independent theatres, and Boolaroo's Lake Cinema owner Bob Mason said unless numbers pick up - it won't be far from the truth.
While chain cinemas are celebrating record ticket sales for the release of blockbuster films Barbie and Oppenheimer, Mr Mason said he hasn't seen the same levels of success.
"It was a very vibrant business pre-COVID, you needed to book in the evenings to make sure you got in or got the front rows," he said.
"We're going to keep trying but it's up to the public to come back, if they don't we can't stay."
He said patronage has dropped by at least half, his target market the community's finest vintage - over 50s.
"There's been a big drop," he said.
"We need about 30 people a session of a weekend to come back, that would be really helpful."
Customers won't find caped crusaders or action films on the 'Now Showing' list, Mr Mason preferring to run mainly British films and now foreign language in an effort to draw new crowds.
Moviegoers sip on a tea, coffee or Milo with a biscuit while they wait for opulent red curtains to unfurl and reveal the big screen.
"We know most of our audience by sight, they're always welcomed and we enjoy that," Mr Mason said.
"There's somebody here that acknowledges them, takes the time to speak to them and people tell you if they liked the movie or not, that interaction is important."
Mr Mason said he thinks streaming services like Netflix have had an impact, with many art house films being distributed online instead of going to independent cinemas.
It's a concern shared by Mirrabooka resident Graham Davidson, who's spent his life working in film and television.
"We see only a small number of the big screen offerings in Australia due to the concentration of cinema ownership," he said.
"There are so many films I've seen over the years that have only been made possible by the existence of art house cinema, and going to an art house cinema can be a unique cultural experience.
"One by one the art house cinemas in the Newcastle region have been forced to close their doors."
He was passionate about keeping Lake Cinema alive - some of Mr Davidson's fondest memories are watching Andy Warhol films as a regular at Glebe's Valhalla Theatre.
"I believe there are many out there like myself who would frequent the cinema more often if they were aware its viability were threatened," he said.
The cinema will celebrate half a century next year, Mr Mason leases the land from Lake Macquarie City Council and has three years remaining on it.
A council spokeswoman denied rumours it was turfing the cinema out.
"Council owns the land on which the Boolaroo Cinema is located and has an ongoing lease with the current operator," she said.
"Council continues to support its operation."
Mr Mason said he was overwhelmed by the support he received online when people thought the cinema might be closing.
"I was flattered by that, but I would like them to convert those nice comments to buying a ticket," he said.
"All we need is around 30 people a session to push us up over the hill."
He thanked the people who are attending, his staff and the council who he said had been "wonderful landlords" and offered a lot of support through the pandemic.
IN THE NEWS:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.