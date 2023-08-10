Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News
Things to Do

Lake Cinema Boolaroo struggles as moviegoers dwindle

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 11 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Cinema owner Bob Mason at the candy bar. Picture by Simone De Peak
Lake Cinema owner Bob Mason at the candy bar. Picture by Simone De Peak

RUMOURS have circulated online about the closure of one of the city's few remaining independent theatres, and Boolaroo's Lake Cinema owner Bob Mason said unless numbers pick up - it won't be far from the truth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.