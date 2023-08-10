Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

University of Newcastle researchers use thermal drones to map koala population in Port Stephens

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 11 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A koala spotted by the drone. Picture supplied
A koala spotted by the drone. Picture supplied

A KOALA count like no other is taking place in Port Stephens as researchers use cutting edge drone technology to map the creatures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.