Repairs are done and the Brig O'Johnston Bridge is open for traffic once more.
The Clarence Town bridge was closed on July 12 after a heavy vehicle damaged the bailey structures leaving residents in the Boatfalls and Glenn Martin area facing a lengthy detour for almost a month.
However, with the reopening of the bridge residents can breathe a sigh of relief.
Despite this, confusion still surrounds the proposal to build a new Clarence Town Bridge.
Cr Connors said Dungog Shire Council received $14.3 million from the state and federal governments over 2020 and 2021 to construct a new Clarence Town Bridge.
"With the change in governments the funding was never provided, and since then increases to materials and labour has left us with a $4.86 million shortfall even if we were to receive the funding now," he said.
Now there is an independent strategic review of the federal government's infrastructure investment program, Cr Connors is uncertain if the contribution to the project will eventuate.
A Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts spokesman said the federal government has committed $8.8 million towards the Clarence Town Bridge project.
He said the government would not consider allocating any extra money until after the review was finished.
"The review is being undertaken within 90 days and the reviewers are engaging with relevant government and industry stakeholders to assess projects' and deliverability in the current economic climate," the spokesperson said.
"The government will not preempt the recommendations of the independent review and will consider the recommendations when it is completed."
Mr Layzell said he would push for the federal government's contribution.
