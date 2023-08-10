Newcastle Herald
Repairs on the Brig O'Johnston Bridge have been completed and the bridge is open to traffic

AM
By Angus Michie
Updated August 11 2023 - 7:15am, first published 6:00am
The Brig O'Johnston Bridge was initially closed on July, 12. Picture by Angus Michie.
Repairs are done and the Brig O'Johnston Bridge is open for traffic once more.

