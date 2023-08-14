Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Australia Cup: Ten-man Jets suffer heart-breaking loss in extra time to Roar

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 14 2023 - 11:49pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Buhagiar watches his shot crash into the back of the net for the first goal in the Jets' with Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup clash at Maitland Sportsground on Monday night. Picture Getty Images
Trent Buhagiar watches his shot crash into the back of the net for the first goal in the Jets' with Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup clash at Maitland Sportsground on Monday night. Picture Getty Images

A GALLANT 10-man Newcastle Jets conceded a goal in the 118th minute to go down 3-2 to Brisbane Roar at Maitland Sportsground on Monday night and crash out of the Australia Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.