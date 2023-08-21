How to support women's sport now the Matildas' World Cup is over

So you jumped on the Matildas bandwagon, but don't know what to do now? Don't worry, there's plenty more where that came from.
The Matildas have opened doors for female athletes and a new cohort of supporters across a wide range of sports. If you're looking to fill that World Cup-sized hole in your heart, here are some options to continue the momentum.
This is the breeding ground for Matildas. Every player in the World Cup squad came through the A-League Women's competition, formerly known as the W-League.
Most of them now play overseas, but there are still a handful of stars including centre back Clare Hunt and forward Cortnee Vine. They were virtual unknowns a month ago, but played their way into the hearts of Australians with their World Cup heroics.
Hunt plays for Western Sydney and Vine, whose penalty shoot-out heroics in Australia's World Cup quarter-final showdown with France sealed an historic semi-final appearance for the Matildas, is at Sydney FC.
The competition started in 2008, but this year expends to a full home-and-away format for the first time with 22 rounds to be played.
Michelle Heyman is another to keep an eye on. The veteran former Matildas is on the verge of becoming the first player in the competition's history to score 100 goals. The ALW season is set to kick off on October 14. Every game will be livestreamed free on 10Play.
The National Rugby League Women's season is in full swing and every game is broadcast live on Channel 9 and streamed on 9Now.
It started in 2018 with four teams and has quickly grown to 10, including defending premiers Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters, Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos, St George Illawarra, Parramatta Eels, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans.
Newcastle Knights halfback Jesse Southwell, a cross-code talent who also has a Commonwealth Games gold medal in rugby sevens, is one to watch.
The 18-year-old played out of her skin to lead the Knights to an NRLW premiership in her debut season last year and has been hailed as a future superstar of the game.
Australia are the women's rugby league world champions and the NRLW is the strongest women's competition in the world.
Fresh off retaining the Ashes, Australia's best female cricketers are back for the next edition of the Women's Big Bash League from October 19.
Dual international Ellyse Perry will be there, as well as Alyssa Healy and Ash Gardner. The women's game has been on a rapid trajectory in recent years, boosted by Cricket Australia's investment in female athletes and then, most recently, the Women's Premier League in India.
In the inaugural WPL player auction, all-rounder Gardner stunned the world when she was picked up for $558,000.
Closer to home, the WBBL draws a huge contingent of international talent with the season running in conjunction with internationals and the 50-over domestic competition, the WNCL. The WBBL returns to the MCG and SCG in the 2023-24 season and some games will be available free-to-air on Channel 7.
The AFLW is now in its eighth season and has expanded to 18 teams to spread talent across Australia. The competition starts on September 1, with some matches live on Channel 7.
Explosive Richmond midfielder Monique Conti is one to watch. The 23-year-old cross-code star is a multiple All Australian and was crowned the AFLW Players' MVP in Season 7, and finished runner-up in both the AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year Award and AFLW League Best and Fairest.
Conti has been doing the double - playing in the AFLW and in the WNBL, but admits the time is coming where she'll have to choose between the two.
There will be somewhat of a changing of the guard this year. Daisy Pearce - widely regarded as one of the AFLW's greatest - retired after leading the Melbourne Demons to a heart-stopping premiership last year.
Conti is part of the new era coming through to ready to take the competition to the next level.
The AFL has announced prize money equality for the men's and women's competitions this year. The top eight AFLW teams will get a share of $1.1 million, while the top four men's team will share the same amount.
While Matildas mania was sweeping across the nation, Australia's women's netball team claimed their World Cup in South Africa.
The Super Netball season is over for this year but will welcome a new team in 2024 with Australia media giant Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) taking a licence to be the eighth team. The competition generally starts in March and comprises 14 rounds plus finals.
The Adelaide Thunderbirds were the 2023 champions after defeating the NSW Swifts in an epic battle.
West Coast Fever goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler is one to watch. The 34-year-old Jamaican stands at 1.98 metres tall and has been a powerhouse of Super Netball and the previous ANZ Championships with a swag of League MVPs to her name.
This is one of Australia's longest-running women's competitions. Long before the start of the NRLW, the AFLW and the A-League Women, the WNBL was setting the standard.
But basketball has slipped in recent years, struggling to compete financially with the bigger codes despite the international game thriving and the Australian Opals finishing third at the World Cup last year.
Much of the focus in the coming weeks will be on superstar Lauren Jackson. The 42-year-old is still deciding whether she will play for the Southside Flyers this year, which would open the door for her to join the Opals at the Olympic Games.
Jackson is the greatest basketballer in Australian history, dominating competitions around the world and leading the Opals to international glory.
She is now passing the baton to players like Shyla Heal, Steph Talbot and Cayla George. There are eight teams in the competition, which begins on November 1.
The majority of the games will be available to watch on Nine's free digital channel, 9Now and some of the biggest names in the game will be on show.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
