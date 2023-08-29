A MOUNT View acreage with two tiny houses has hit the market.
The property at 481 Mount View Road spans 17 acres with self-contained tiny houses that each include a bedroom, bathroom, living area and kitchenette.
In addition, the property has a shed house with six bedrooms, two bathrooms, dual living zones, a kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and ducted air conditioning.
Listing agent Brendan King from Belle Property Hunter Valley said the property had drawn interest from buyers based in Sydney looking to use it as a weekend escape or operate as Airbnb accommodation.
The property is listed with a guide of $2.3 million to $2.5 million.
"It is definitely looking for someone who wants that rural change but yet you are right in the heart of the Hunter Valley vineyards," Mr King said.
"Our market has started going absolutely crazy again and the majority of buyers for this product are from Sydney.
"We recently sold an acreage at North Rothbury to a family from Sydney who were looking to have it as their weekender and build some cabins as an investment return as an Airbnb set up."
The tiny houses are on wheels which means they can be moved around the property.
"They are the container ship-style tiny homes all on wheels but they have gone to the next level with them," the agent said.
"They are not your standard tiny house."
Mr King said the listing offered the opportunity for a buyer to build their dream home while living in the main house or tiny houses.
The shed house features a combustion fireplace, Smeg appliances, floor-to-ceiling tiles in the bathroom and a rustic barn door in the living area.
Alternatively, the property could be transformed into a wedding or accommodation venue given its location close to the Hunter Valley wine country.
The property is set among native trees and offers views across the surrounding mountain ranges and vineyards.
There is also a large shed on the property and a dam.
Mount View Estate, which is located directly across the road, is undergoing major redevelopment that Mr King said would offer scope for the owner to benefit from events such as weddings held at the nearby venue.
"That is something that will work well for those tiny homes because they could be utilised as holiday accommodation for people attending weddings nearby," he said.
"It is a one-of-a-kind style property."
