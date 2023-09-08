Newcastle Herald
Hunter Valley man recalls life as part of the 'army' of migrants who worked on the Snowy Mountains Scheme

By Mike Scanlon
September 8 2023 - 9:00pm
Former migrant Arnold De Antonis with reminders of his early life at the Snowy Mountains Scheme and a close-up of young Arnold (left) in the Geehi tunnel in 1963. Pictures by Mike Scanlon
HATS off today to the 'other' men from Snowy River. They're the real heroes of modern, culturally diverse Australia, not the whip-cracking rider rounding up wild horses, all flowing from 'Banjo' Paterson's pen so long ago.

