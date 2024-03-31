Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/History/History News

CBD steetscape an evolving storey of demolition and renewal

By Mike Scanlon
March 31 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This rare 1980 photo looking up Market Street towards the Hunter Street Mall reveals the King Street car park after the Strand Theatre was demolished. Picture: John Herrett
This rare 1980 photo looking up Market Street towards the Hunter Street Mall reveals the King Street car park after the Strand Theatre was demolished. Picture: John Herrett

WHAT a difference a year makes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.