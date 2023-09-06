Mat Croker was dealt a double blow well before the start of the 2023 season.
Due to a suspension from the last game of 2022, the Knights forward was forced to miss not only the club's two pre-season trials, but first two NRL fixtures.
Croker played 16 games last year, and had become a bench regular towards the end of the campaign, but the ban put him in a position where he may have had to work his way back into the side via NSW Cup.
He admitted to feeling like he was on the back foot at the start of the year, but as it turned out, he was immediately recalled in round three when his suspension lifted and has remarkably featured in every match since, playing 22 consecutive games.
"I had a goal that I wanted to play 15-plus NRL games, and in the back of my mind, I wanted to just play NRL," Croker told the Newcastle Herald of his 2023 aspirations.
"To do that this year, I've been pretty proud of myself.
"I've had some good games, [and] I've had some games where I've probably learnt a bit.
"But I definitely feel like I play my role in the team well, whether that is that No.17 who has to play a bit of back row, might have to play lock or front row.
"I feel comfortable doing that, and there's been times where I've had to start during the year and I feel comfortable playing that role as well."
Jack Hetherington (24), Bradman Best and Dominic Young (23) are the only Knights to have played more games than Croker this season. Leo Thompson has played just as many.
The 23-year-old has now made 40 NRL appearances, after also playing two games in 2021 when he debuted.
It's been a quick rise for the Nabiac product, who wasn't even in the club's top-30 roster until mid-2022
"Coming into the year, I definitely didn't feel like a fully fledged first-grader," Croker said.
"But by this stage I definitely feel a lot more comfortable playing NRL.
"That just comes from experience throughout the year. It's a tough sport, the NRL, and it does take a little bit of time to find your feet."
Playing an average 33 minutes a game this season, Croker has proved a reliable utility forward.
He makes 19 tackles and misses just one, on average, along with 66 run metres, per match. He's been a threat chasing grubbers, and has scored three tries.
Speaking ahead of Newcastle's do-or-die finals clash with the Raiders on Sunday, the Taree Panthers junior said he had taken plenty from his run of games.
"In the NRL, you can't really have a play off, or else you get found out, and there were probably some times where maybe that did happen at the start of the year and I just had to learn from it," he said.
"I think I'm a lot better with that now. Also different things like using your energy in different parts of the game, and just understanding the game better."
A host of the club's podcast, Knights HQ, Croker's passion for the club and Newcastle at-large is evident in how he speaks about it, its history and his teammates.
The way he goes about his business, both on and off the field, has quickly made him a favourite son among fans.
The man himself is enjoying the love from the club's supporters, and even more so during the side's nine-game winning streak.
"It's been pretty special. I'm pretty big on the fans and the town, and each win it just feels like it keeps getting bigger. The town walks a bit taller," Croker said.
"That's been the special part.
"To see how happy everyone is at the club at the moment, I think we're building towards something really good."
