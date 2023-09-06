LEFT fullback was a trouble spot for the Newcastle Jets under Arthur Papas.
James McGarry, Jason Hoffman and Dane Ingham were all deployed on the left flank last season without making the position their own.
New coach Rob Stanton has the luxury of two quality left fullbacks to choose from.
Daniel Wilmering, 22, was a standout for the Jets in an entertaining, high-action 1-0 loss to Sydney FC in a friendly at Maitland on Wednesday.
The former Wanderer started for a second straight game in place of Lucas Mauragis, who is with the Australian under-23 squad in Tajikistan for Olympic qualifiers.
"I thought Daniel was the best for us," Stanton said. "His movement and go forward gave us plenty of options. His delivery was good and defensively he was sound.
"The last two games, he has been outstanding. To be fair to Lucas, he has been very good as well. I'm very excited. We have two really good guys who can give us penetration in the wide areas. In this system, the fullbacks are very important for that."
With newly-arrived French midfielder Jason Berthomier watching from the stands, the Jets pushed a strong Sky Blues to the limit.
In the end, it took a brilliant save from sub keeper Harrison Devenish-Meares to deny Lachy Bayliss a late equaliser.
A 22nd-minute strike from Jaiden Kucharski proved the difference.
Joel King burst down the left and cut a ball back for Kucharski, who was unmarked on the corner of the penalty area. The midfielder had time to fire a tracer bullet that didn't give Jets keeper Michael Weier a chance.
Sydney boasted a strong line-up headed by Jack Rodwell, Jack Lolley, Max Burgess, Luke Brattan, Joel King and Andrew Redmayne and dominated possession for much of the match.
The Jets were dangerous in transition, breaking with power and pace.
Wilmering and Dane Ingham, in particular, caused havoc for the visitors.
"All the boys are a bit heavy in the legs," Stanton said. "I have been really emphasising the gym work and exposing them to heavily lifting. They will get the benefit of that later on. I just wanted to challenge them. I wanted to play a team which is good with the ball and has 60 per cent possession. It highlights that we are very competitive.
"I was disappointed to concede the goal the way we did. We didn't get across and put pressure on the ball. We didn't react quick enough. It was a combination of things."
In the second half, the Jets got on the ball more, built pressure and created opportunities in the box. Apostolos Stamatalopoulos, Clayton Taylor, Ingham and Carl Jenkinson all had chances.
"I thought we started a bit flat," Stanton said. "I spoke to them at half-time and said 'if you you tired, that is good. If you want to be a winner, you have to play against the best teams. You have to act like winners. You can show me more. You are playing a bit conservative'.
"They came out in the second half and I saw more go forward, more determination to control the ball better when we are higher up the pitch. We created a lot of chances.
"Again our heavy legs showed. Around the box, we were a bit slow getting on the ball. I expected that.
"You need to do this with the players otherwise you won't find their limits. We have to keep pushing them until we get to the level we want to get too. Keep raising the bar every day."
Berthomier, who made his last appearance for French Ligue two club Valenciennes three weeks ago, will start training tomorrow.
Baring a mishap, the left-sided midfielder's first game against A-League opposition will be a friendly against Brisbane Roar in Coffs Harbour on September 21.
"His English is really good," Stanton said. "I'm pleased with his arrival and am looking forward to working with him. He will give us a cutting edge in that central area."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.