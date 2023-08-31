Jacob Dowse building to flying start with Newcastle Jets

If he gets through the pre-season unscathed, Jacob Dowse believes he can improve on his impressive debut A-League campaign with Perth when playing for hometown club the Jets in 2023-24.
Dowse burst onto the scene last season, leading Perth in assists with five despite playing only 393 minutes, the equivalent of four and third games, in 17 appearances.
Those opportunities, though, were a dream come true for the 23-year-old.
Five major knee injuries, including three reconstructions, in his teenage years at the Jets academy had all but dashed his hopes of a career in football.
But given a chance in the A-League by his former Broadmeadow coach, Ruben Zadkovich, Dowse showed he was worth the gamble. Now back at the Jets, the left-side utility is building towards an even better season.
"I'm very happy with how I'm holding up," Dowse said. "I didn't get a full pre-season in at Perth last year but I feel like so far, we've been going eight, nine weeks, and I feel like every week I'm building, getting a little bit stronger and a bit fitter, so I think by round one we'll be ready to go."
A slip while doing extras at training gave Dowse and the Jets a scare on Thursday at Maitland Sportsground.
Dowse appeared to jar his right knee, ending his session. He was checked by support staff and declared "it was all good" a few minutes later.
Now about halfway through pre-season, Dowse hopes to be in career-best shape come round one against Glory in Perth on October 22.
"I definitely think if I can get through this whole pre-season unscathed and fit and strong, there's definitely no reason why I can't be better than what I was last year," he said.
Dowse got on late in the 3-2 extra-time Australia Cup loss to Brisbane Roar at Maitland on August 14 and he was given 30 minutes in a 4-1 win over the Central Coast Mariners in a behind-closed-doors trial at the ground on Monday.
He was hoping for more time in a trial against Sydney next week then against the Roar in Coffs Harbour on September 17.
Dowse was used almost entirely off the bench while at Glory and he faces stiff opposition for a starting spot at Newcastle under coach Rob Stanton.
"Definitely the goal is to play as much as possible, whether Rob wants to use me off the bench or starting," he said.
"Obviously just happy to help the team.
"Everyone wants to start in football but you can only start 11 people, so if I have to come off the bench and help the team if we are chasing a game and need to win, then I'm more than happy to help out that way."
Either way, Dowse feels more comfortable this season at home, after the life-changing move west last campaign.
"It's just back to normality I guess," he said. "I've got all my friends and family here so it's good have them around a lot more. I'm spending a lot more time with them, so it's just that little bit more comfortable.
"I'm coming to training with [goalkeeper] Noah [James], who's my best mate, and it just makes everything so much easier. You don't have to stress as much and you can just relax and enjoy your football. When you're enjoying your football, I feel that's when you are playing at your best."
