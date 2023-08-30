Who are rival coaches tipping in Newcastle RL grand final?

MAITLAND have been widely tipped to claim back-to-back premierships by rival Newcastle Rugby League coaches but Souths are "definitely a chance" in Saturday's grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Mentors from across the competition provided the Newcastle Herald with insights.
Central's Phil Williams reckons "Maitland have been the yardstick all year, everything's got to go right for Souths".
Jamy Forbes from The Entrance feels "hard to go past Maitland. They just roll so well up the middle with minimal mistakes, their spine takes over and there's threats everywhere". He nominated "nullifying their go forward" as key for Souths.
Cessnock's Harry Siejka says "I think Souths are definitely a chance if they play physical, however, Maitland might have an edge with being there last year. Hopefully a tight game".
Kurri's Danny Linnane leaned towards the Lions revealing, "if they can limit their mistakes this will go a long way towards getting them a win. I think they are ready to put a full 80 minutes together, they are yet to do that in finals."
Roos leader Mitch Williams added, "couple of old Wyong boys at Maitland so they get my tip".
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.