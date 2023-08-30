Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Maitland tipped but Souths given 'chance' in Newcastle RL decider

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 30 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who are rival coaches tipping in Newcastle RL grand final?
Who are rival coaches tipping in Newcastle RL grand final?

MAITLAND have been widely tipped to claim back-to-back premierships by rival Newcastle Rugby League coaches but Souths are "definitely a chance" in Saturday's grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.