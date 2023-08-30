Wests duo poised for crack with NRL club Melbourne

WESTERN Suburbs coach Rick Stone hopes to build on the back of Newcastle Rugby League grand final appearances in the lower grades as two Rosellas juniors appear destined to join NRL club Melbourne in 2024.
The boys from Harker Oval have qualified in reserves (12pm) and under 19s (10:15am) with teenage forwards Jordan Blundell and Preston Conn poised to move for Jersey Flegg opportunities following Saturday's deciders at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"I think they've both signed with Melbourne those two boys," Stone told the Newcastle Herald.
"They've been doing a bit of time in the Knights system, but I think they're going to get an opportunity at Melbourne which is good for them."
Blundell and Conn are both named in the starting pack for reserves, mentored by former Wests players Lucas Miller, Cal Richardson and Jermaine Ale.
The Rosellas tackle minor premiers in both games - Maitland (reserves) and Lakes (under 19s). Wests missed the top five in firsts.
Stone admits they face "formidable opponents" with both green and red sides forced to go the "hard way" after losing major semis just a fortnight ago.
"It's a tall ask, but we've all seen grand finals and results can go either way on the day. We've just got to prepare ourselves this week to play the best we can," he said.
However, regardless of outcomes this weekend, Stone would like to use these top-two showings as a form of springboard for next season.
"Obviously it was a bit disappointing in first grade [to miss semis] even though the team improved as we went along [finished sixth]," he said.
"But if you're reggies and 19s are both making the grand final, there's some talent there. You've got to nurture that talent and bring it through at the right rate."
The former Knights mentor also pointed to halfback Isaiah Olsen, who he describes as a "first grader in waiting".
"He's got the best kicking game in probably reserve grade and first grade. He'll be a vital part of the the team [reserves] on Saturday," Stone said.
