Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Daniel Wilmering keen to get career back on track at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 4 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Wilmering at Jets training. Pictured Supplied
Daniel Wilmering at Jets training. Pictured Supplied

Daniel Wilmering came from home club Western Sydney to Newcastle to get his stop-start A-League career "back on track".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.