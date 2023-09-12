Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged Warners Bay hit-and-run driver Jaycob Gemza in Belmont Court

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated September 13 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 8:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaycob Gemza with a supporter outside Belmont Local Court. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Jaycob Gemza with a supporter outside Belmont Local Court. Picture by Peter Lorimer

THE man accused of a hit and run in which Cardiff South teenager Bryson Dimovski was killed has made a brief appearance at Belmont Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

General news, investigations, community, health, social welfare, transition, justice. gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.