Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Jack Wighton found guilty of biting Newcastle Knights' Tyson Gamble

By Jasper Bruce
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:44am, first published 8:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South Sydney recruit Jack Wighton has received a three-match ban after being found guilty of biting Newcastle five-eighth Tyson Gamble in Canberra's elimination-final loss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.