Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal
In Depth

Newcastle Knights training regime: the systems behind 2023 finals bid

By Jim Kellar
September 8 2023 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights at training in July. The team won 14, lost nine and had one draw in the National Rugby League regular season. They play Canberra Sunday in Week 1 of the finals. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The Knights at training in July. The team won 14, lost nine and had one draw in the National Rugby League regular season. They play Canberra Sunday in Week 1 of the finals. Picture by Peter Lorimer

There is no luck associated with pickle juice. It's not a rabbit's foot. You only see it in moments of distress in sporting matches - when a player's leg muscle seizes in a cramp and he goes down, becomes immobile and clearly in painful distress. That's when a trainer on the field gives him a bottle of the juice from which he swigs that magically makes the cramp disappear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.