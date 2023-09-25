A NEWCASTLE man has been jailed for eight years and nine months over several child abuse offences.
The man, 26, appeared at the Downing Centre local court where he pleaded guilty to several charges including two counts of using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material, three counts of using a child under 14 years for production of child abuse material and one count of possessing child abuse material.
He first appeared on the police's radar when a report from the United States' National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was made about a user uploading child abuse material online.
The Australian Federal Police executed a search warrant at the man's Shortland home in September 2021, seizing three mobile devices which were found to contain child abuse material. The man was arrested, charged and remanded into custody.
NSW Police later laid additional charges against the man in early 2022 in relation to offences against two children identified during ongoing enquiries.
He was sentenced on September 18 to a total of eight years and nine months in prison, with a non-parole period of five years and four months.
"Law enforcement throughout Australia is dedicated to fighting child sexual abuse and bringing those who commit these offences to account," AFP Detective Acting Inspector Nicole Kenny said.
"Children are not commodities to be used for the abhorrent gratification of sexual predators, and our investigators will continue to be unwavering in their pursuit of anyone sharing, accessing or producing child abuse material. Anyone who views this material has committed a crime."
Members of the public who have information about people involved in child abuse are urged to contact the ACCCE at www.accce.gov.au/report. If you know abuse is happening right now or a child is at risk, call police immediately on triple zero.
If you or someone you know is impacted by child sexual abuse and online exploitation, support services are available at www.accce.gov.au/support.
