Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newcastle man jailed over child abuse offences: AFP

By Newsroom
Updated September 25 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The AFP executed a search warrant at the man's Shortland home in September 2021. Picture by Karleen Minney.
The AFP executed a search warrant at the man's Shortland home in September 2021. Picture by Karleen Minney.

A NEWCASTLE man has been jailed for eight years and nine months over several child abuse offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.