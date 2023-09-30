In shock, I managed to get up close to the bank, but with my injury, getting out onto it appeared to me like the final ascent of Mount Everest. It took 15 minutes, grasping at the sturdiest tufts of grass and groaning, finding tenuous footholds in the muddy river bed and sides and grimacing, and breathing like a gorilla in a sauna, with my oldest daughter now gently coaxing me - "you can do it, Dad ... you're nearly there ... one last pull" - to finally extract myself from Britain's most famous river.