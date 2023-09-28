More charges have been laid against three teenagers accused of stealing a ute from a man who pulled over to help them in the Hunter this week.
Police will allege in court the new counts relate to two other incidents alleged to have occurred around the time of the vehicle theft, including an alleged armed robbery and pursuit at South Tamworth, and an alleged attempted armed robbery at Willow Tree.
Police were called to the New England Highway, Blandford, at about 1am on Wednesday, September 27, following reports a 73-year-old man had his ute allegedly stolen by three people who flagged him down.
A short time later, police were patrolling Singleton when they tried to stop the ute on the New England Highway.
When the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated, continuing towards Newcastle.
The pursuit ended in North Lambton when road spikes were deployed.
Three teenagers - two boys and a girl - were arrested at the scene before being taken to Newcastle Police Station.
The alleged driver, a 17-year-old boy, has been charged with robbery in company, and police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly. The passengers, both aged 16, were charged with robbery in company, and travelling in a stolen vehicle.
All three were refused bail and appeared in a children's court on the day of their arrest.
Following inquiries, police have since pressed further charges.
The 17-year-old boy was issued a Court Attendance Notice for aggravated taking/driving a motor vehicle with person in it while in company, police pursuit - not stop - driving dangerously, and assault with intent to rob while armed with an offensive weapon.
The 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated taking/driving a motor vehicle with a person in it while in company, assault with intent to rob while armed with offensive weapon and and extra charge of travelling in a stolen vehicle.
The 16-year-old girl was issued a Court Attendance Notice for an extra charge of travelling in a stolen vehicle.
All matters remain before the children's court.
