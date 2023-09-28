Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Three teenagers who carjacked ute at Blandford accused of armed hold up at Tamworth, attempted robbery at Willow Tree

Updated September 29 2023 - 7:52am, first published 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More charges have been laid against three teenagers accused of stealing a ute from a man who pulled over to help them in the Hunter this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.