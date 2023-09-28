Warners Bay's Joe Harrison sets sights on the big AFL stage

JOE Harrison has next year's draft and a potential AFL career in the back of his mind, but right now the focus remains solely on Saturday's grand final at the MCG.
The Valentine teenager, a Warners Bay Bulldogs product, wants to make the most of an opportunity in the AFL Futures fixture before also supporting Collingwood's pursuit of the 2023 flag.
"The grand final is a big occasion for Australian sport and I'm sure I'll be really nervous walking out there for the first time," Harrison told the Newcastle Herald.
"I feel really privileged to have the opportunity, but still, there's one thing to play and another thing to actually give it a good go."
Harrison, 17 and about to start year 12 at Hunter Sports High School, achieved a goal when recently called by Leon Cameron to confirm being listed among the country's top-46 players born in 2006.
He cemented a position when representing NSW-ACT against Victoria Metro in an under-17 match at Werribee last month.
"I'd like to play well and potentially get an opportunity to be picked in that [AFL Academy Boys program for 2024]. It's everyone's big dream to get drafted and that's the main goal, but at the moment that's still pretty far away," he said.
Harrison, who was aged six when he arrived in the Newcastle area from Albury-Wodonga, has been a member of the Swans Academy throughout the junior representative ranks.
The midfielder looks up to Sydney stars Callum Mills and Isaac Heeney, saying "hopefully I can be teammates with them one day".
Harrison feels like maiden Black Diamond Cup appearances for Warners Bay during the year have helped his "development" and being "held more accountable" out in the middle.
In terms of Collingwood, he simply said "up the Pies".
