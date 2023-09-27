Newcastle Herald
Knights skippers Ponga and Upton take out Dally M double

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 27 2023 - 10:17pm, first published 10:10pm
Kalyn Ponga. Picture Jonathan Carroll
KNIGHTS skippers Kalyn Ponga and Tamika Upton have taken out their respective Dally M gold medal awards in a remarkable double.

