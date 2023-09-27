Knights skippers Ponga and Upton take out Dally M double

KNIGHTS skippers Kalyn Ponga and Tamika Upton have taken out their respective Dally M gold medal awards in a remarkable double.
Ponga pipped Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson by one point after receiving a maximum six points from Newcastle's penultimate-round victory against Cronulla.
Neither Ponga nor Johnson played in the last round.
Ponga missed six games during the season through injury and concussion.
He becomes the third Knights player to win the Dally M award, after Andrew Johns and Danny Buderus.
He was runner-up by two points to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in 2018, despite missing the last two games of the season through injury.
Upton clinched her gong by receiving four points for her last-round showing against Wests Tigers.
Upton will lead the Knights into Sunday's grand final against Gold Coast.
She was player of the match in last year's premiership-decider, in which the Knights beat Parramatta.
She is the first Newcastle player to win the Dally M gold medal.
