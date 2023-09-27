Police say an operation in Newcastle West on Thursday morning has caused disruptions but the situation poses no ongoing threat to the community.
The Newcastle Herald received multiple reports of several police vehicles and officers converging in the west end at about 7am.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed an operation was underway but was tight-lipped on details, saying further updates would become available later.
There continued to be road closures on National Park Street, King Street and Steel Street just before 7.30am and police were asking members of the public to avoid the area until the roads were re-opened.
The police spokesperson said just after 7am that there was "no ongoing threat to the community" in relation to the police operation.
More information as it comes to hand.
