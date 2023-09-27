POLICE are working to identify a body found at a popular Hunter beach on Wednesday.
Lake Macquarie police are working to retrieve the remains, which police said were believed to be those of a man, from the southern end of Caves beach.
Police and other emergency services were called to the popular swimming spot at about 3pm after reports from the public.
A NSW Police spokesperson said an operation to retrieve the body was continuing at 6:15pm.
"An operation is currently underway to recover the body, believed to be that of a man," the spokesperson said.
"No further information is available at this time."
Another body was recovered from the water at Caves Beach in 2020. The area lies to the north of the notorious Frazer Park, a deceptively beautiful spot that has proven deadly for rock fishers over a number of years.
