Lord mayor says Supercars 'very successful' for Newcastle

By Michael Parris and Sage Swinton
September 28 2023 - 5:00am
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes says Supercars has been "very successful for Newcastle" and "a lot of people really want the event to go ahead" as a Mexican stand-off continues between the council and state government.

