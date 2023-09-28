Voice opponent Tony Abbott heads to Hunter for 'No' rally

Former prime minister and prominent 'No' campaigner Tony Abbott will address a Voice to Parliament rally in the Hunter next week.
The former Liberal leader is on an advisory board for conservative lobby group Advance, which is campaigning against the Voice.
He supports constitutional recognition of First Nations people but not an Indigenous advisory body.
Mr Abbott will attend a rally organised by Paterson Liberals and the Newcastle and Hunter for No campaign on Thursday, October 5, at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.
Newcastle and Hunter for No campaign manager and former Liberal political candidate Blake Keating said recent polling showing the nation would reject the Voice to Parliament at the October 14 referendum was "encouraging, but we're taking nothing for granted".
He said Mr Abbott's visit would boost the prospects for the 'No' campaign in the Hunter.
The proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice would be an independent and permanent advisory body giving advice to the Parliament and federal government on matters affecting First Nations people.
