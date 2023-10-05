Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Mental health link to social exclusion in Mission Australia study

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
October 6 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Strong links between social exclusion and poor mental health have been revealed in a big study of young people, prompting calls for a national trial of "social prescribing".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.