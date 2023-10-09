A group of Hunter teachers and principals narrowly missed the invasion of Israel, landing home on Saturday night from a pilgrimage.
Led by Father Greg Barker, of the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, the group was in Israel for 15 days.
"Our schools go every couple of years to do this pilgrimage around the religious sites of Jesus," Father Barker said.
They met two people from a parents' grieving group, with stories from different sides of the conflict.
"The group formed to support those who have lost loved ones to the conflicts in Palestine and Jerusalem," he said.
Bassam Aramin, a Palestinian, lost his eight-year-old daughter to a sniper.
"She went out to play and didn't come back," Father Barker said.
Rami Elhanan, an Israeli, lost his 14-year-old daughter to a car bomb.
"She went to the shop and didn't come back."
Father Barker said the two speakers had been "friends for a very long time".
"Their prayer was about peace and they were hopeful."
The pair spoke about how the group supports affected families.
"It's a group that continues to grow, which is really sad," Father Barker added.
