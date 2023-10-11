It's not about race, it's overdue recognition

DARYLL Hadfield ("Voice remains unclear", Letters, 7/10), there are none so blind or deaf as those who will not see or hear. I see a hand extended in hope, I put my hand out to join with it in faith to achieve something that will benefit us all. I won't think about a win for 'no', we will achieve nothing if that happens. After a 'yes' vote there will be a Makarrata. Then, and only then, on the blank pages of our future history it will be written how we came together and decided how the Voice would work. Please unlock your door, open the windows, let some light in. The what ifs have not happened yet. We will deal with them if they do. If that is blind faith, I plead guilty. This wide brown land is home to us all, it will be better for us all after the Makarrata.