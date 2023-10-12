A man has died and another has been injured when a truck and ute collided in the Hunter on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on the Bayswater Bridge at Ravensworth just after 6am following reports of a two-vehicle smash.
Paramedics assessed the ute driver, but he died at the scene, police said.
The 27-year-old truck driver was taken to Singleton Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Police said he was helping investigators with their inquiries.
"A crime scene has been declared and is being investigated by officers from Hunter Valley Police District," police said in a statement.
A section of the highway was closed in both directions at the time of publication, between Thomas Mitchell Drive and Lemington Road.
Motorists were being urged to avoid the area while police and paramedics attend the scene.
A diversion is in place for light vehicles via Hebden Road and heavy vehicles and those with wide loads are being sent to the Golden Highway.
Police are asking for anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time of the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
