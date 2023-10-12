Hunter Region voters appear set to reject the Voice to Parliament, with polling suggesting that not one seat in the region will vote 'yes'.
A breakdown of polling across the region's federal electorates show Newcastle is the 'yes' campaign's best shot at victory.
Newcastle, considered one of the most socially progressive cities in Australia, has been visited by a constant stream of high profile 'yes' campaigners in recent months.
Despite that, data published this week by UK-based data company Focaldata indicated 52 per cent of Newcastle voters would vote 'no'.
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday that the 'yes' vote was gaining momentum in Newcastle.
"The feedback from all 'yes' volunteers on the three early voting centres in Newcastle is that the 'yes' vote is getting stronger each day," she said.
"I remain confident for a strong 'yes' vote in Newcastle."
Focaldata suggested the region's three other seats were also heading towards 'no' votes.
In Shortland, which takes in Lake Macquarie, the 'no' vote stood at 63 per cent this week.
Elsewhere, the seat of Paterson, which was the location of last week's 'no' campaign rally led by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, has a 'no' vote prediction of 67 per cent.
The polling shows the same result for the seat of Hunter.
Wonnarua Nation Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Laurie Perry, conceded the 'yes' campaign had struggled in the Upper Hunter.
"It's not looking good. But if there's one good thing that has come out of it it is that people are talking about it and they are aware of the struggles that remote and regional Aboriginal communities face," he said.
"At least people understand this needs to be fixed."
Mr Perry said he had become a supporter of the Voice after carefully considering the Statement from the Heart documents.
"The reason I'm voting 'yes' is not just for Aboriginal recognition in the constitution but the we need a better way of engaging with Aboriginal people. The system that we have at the moment is failing on every level," he said.
The Focaldata results are similar to several other polls, which show the 'yes' campaign is still trailing two days out from referendum day.
Three surveys commissioned by Australian Community Media, the publisher of the Newcastle Herald have shown support for the 'yes' campaign dropping from 63 per cent in January to 34 per cent in September.
When ACM asked its local online and print audiences in June how they would vote, five of the 14 mastheads recorded a 'no' vote above 60 per cent.
Fifty four per cent of Newcastle Herald print and online readers, who are drawn from across the Hunter Region, indicated they would vote 'no' in the most recent survey.
Hunter Region 'no' campaign coordinator Blake Keating said local campaigners would work hard until Saturday.
"We are encouraged that the trend appears to be showing more people are leaning towards No, but polls can be wrong," he said.
"It underlines that, in a city like Newcastle, if the polling is even suggesting a dead heat, it (the Voice) has failed to take hold across the community.
"It's worth remembering that no referendum has passed in Australia without widespread community support."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.