Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Inner City Bypass and John Hunter expansion discussed at Property Council lunch

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated October 13 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Transport for NSW director said the Link Road was being looked at with "more work to be done" to improve connectivity in Newcastle after the last stage of the inner city bypass is complete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.