AS polling booths opened at 8am on Saturday across Newcastle and the Hunter, voters set out to cast their decisions on the Voice to Parliament.
For 77 year-old Lynda Montgomery, voting 'yes' was an attempt at repairing a trail of destruction, left by a generation of Boomers.
"I'm not political, I've never done anything like this," she said as she handed out flyers at a Cooks Hill polling booth.
She said she wanted to play a part in building a healthy and equal future for her granddaughter.
"I'm very sad for my granddaughter. My age group - we're leaving such a massive debt. We've been absolutely, totally selfish," she said
But for proud Ngemba woman Cate Mchughes, having a Voice would alter too much for Indigenous peoples and their land.
"I'm voting no because I don't want to come under the constitution, we want to keep our sovereignty," she said.
Ms Mchughes stood draped in the colours of the Aboriginal flag and campaigned for a 'no' vote at New Lambton Public School.
"The government wants us under the constitution but then they'll have full control over people and the land."
She also alleged there had been some aggression at the polling booth from the 'yes' campaigners.
"It's already created a divide."
Lines started to form within the first hour of opening at Jesmond's Callaghan Campus College while over at Raymond Terrace Public School a number of voters filled the hall with a sausage sizzle and cake stall on site to keep stomachs full.
'Yes' campaign volunteer and Raymond Terrace resident Paul Doughtery, 19, had his four-and-a-half year-old campaign cow, Donna, nearby in support of a Voice.
"She's passionate and understands what the yes signs are for and loves to have her photo taken," he said.
"It's her first referendum and she's a smart cookie."
Mr Dougherty said Donna had shown her political support previously, in state and federal elections, and has never been wrong when casting her vote.
'No' voter Christina Maxymenko said her reasons for not wanting a Voice to Parliament was due to the lack of knowledge surrounding the movement.
"It's like if I went to buy a house, I'd like to know exactly what's in that house. I don't think we've been given enough information, we don't know the protocols," she said.
"Secondly it just puts division into the Australian society which is not good. Voting no is going to stop racism. If people vote yes, they're actually putting in place the opportunity for racism to exist on both sides."
Raymond Terrace 'no' campaigner Roz Campbell said if a 'yes' vote was to go through, it would permanently divide Australia.
"This whole campaign has already divided the country which I think is really sad. I don't think having another level of bureaucracy in Canberra is going to solve the problem," she said.
Sam Holliday, 22, said as a young person, he felt voting 'yes' was a way to help bridge the gap.
"It's a way for our country to heal, and if it doesn't get voted in, it'll be a shame and a missed opportunity," he said.
Over at Mayfield, Lil Tait was handing out flyers as part of the 'yes' campaign and said it was a privilege for the nation to have the chance to vote on behalf of First Nations people.
"I think it's really important for our country to come together," she said.
"It'll be heart breaking and embarrassing on an international level if it's no. I will feel deeply ashamed.
Campaigners told the Newcastle Herald there had been minimal aggression at some of the polling booths, but most people were "delightful" to deal with.
