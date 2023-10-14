Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Live

Live coverage from Newcastle and the Hunter: Voice to Parliament referendum

By Newsroom
October 14 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described it as an opportunity for every Australian "to be a part of making history". On this referendum day, Saturday October 14, Australians have to decide if they approve of a proposed alteration to the Australian Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to the parliament and the executive government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.