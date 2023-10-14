Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described it as an opportunity for every Australian "to be a part of making history". On this referendum day, Saturday October 14, Australians have to decide if they approve of a proposed alteration to the Australian Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to the parliament and the executive government.
Newcastle Herald journalists and photographers will be recording this significant moment in Australia's history live from around Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter. Follow the live blog below for updates, photos, and the result when the votes have been counted:
