Knights champion Tamika Upton scores two tries on Test debut

By Robert Dillon
Updated October 14 2023 - 7:59pm, first published 7:58pm
Tamika Upton on the attack for the Jillaroos. Picture Getty Images
KNIGHTS co-captain Tamika Upton has continued her dream season by scoring two tries on her Test debut as Australia beat New Zealand 16-10 in Saturday's Pacific Cup opener in Townsville.

