Knights champion Tamika Upton scores two tries on Test debut

KNIGHTS co-captain Tamika Upton has continued her dream season by scoring two tries on her Test debut as Australia beat New Zealand 16-10 in Saturday's Pacific Cup opener in Townsville.
Upton opened the scoring in the fifth minutes when she charged onto a short ball from skipper Ali Brigginshaw and raced 35 metres to dive over.
She made it a double from close range in the 32nd minute after another try assist from Brigginshaw.
Australia's other try came in the 25th minute from one of Upton's Newcastle teammates, interchange forward Caitlan Johnston, who crashed through the middle of the ruck to force the ball over the line.
The Kiwi Ferns stayed in the contest with tries by winger Annessa Biddle (13th minute) and centre Mele Hufanga (44th minute).
In a remarkable 2023 campaign, Upton was awarded the Dally M gold medal as the best player in the NRLW, and was also player of the match in Newcastle's grand final triumph against Gold Coast.
She would now appear at short odds to receive the Golden Boot, awarded each year to the player adjudged the best in the world.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.