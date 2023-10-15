Newcastle Herald
Knights champion Tamika Upton on track for Golden Boot award

By Robert Dillon
October 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Tamika Upton. Picture by Marina Neil
TAMIKA Upton will be a short-priced favourite to add the Golden Boot to a treasure trove of individual honours after her stunning Test debut in Australia's 16-10 victory against New Zealand in Townsville on Saturday night.

