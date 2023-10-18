A HOUSE of epic proportions with an indoor golf simulator and spiral staircase wine cellar has hit the market in Pokolbin.
The luxury five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in The Vintage Estate at 2 to 4 Liquid Amber Close is listed for $4.49 million with Tammy Hawkins at McGrath Newcastle in conjunction with Robert Brooks of Vintage Realty.
The sprawling home has 400 square metres of internal space and a long list of features including a swimming pool, two spas and ensuites for every bedroom.
A key feature of the home is a 2000-bottle spiral staircase wine cellar which is built under the floor in the open-plan kitchen/dining room and accessed via a hydraulic glass door.
The cellar was imported from England and has a natural cooling process to keep the bottles at the optimum temperature.
"It's an in-floor cellar, so you press a button and the ceiling of the cellar opens up and then you walk down into the spiral staircase," Ms Hawkins said.
On the lower level of the home is a large media room with a golf simulator and an automated bar that "pops up" at the press of a button.
"Downstairs has this incredible golf simulator in the media room and this amazing electronic concealed bar that is automated so when you hit a button, the bar pops up," she said.
"It's very James Bond actually."
The house is set across three levels with the main living areas and three of the bedrooms all on the entry level.
The open-plan living and dining area has a double-sided gas fireplace and flows through to the sleek high-end kitchen with back-lit marble, a large butler's pantry, double ovens, an integrated dishwasher and fridge.
The kitchen leads out to one of two entertaining areas, with a covered alfresco area, outdoor kitchen and swimming pool and spa that overlooks The Vintage golf course.
The second outdoor entertaining area has a patio with another spa tub and a fire pit.
"It is such an entertainer's house," she said.
"There are two spas, the pool and the fire pit - it has it all."
The upper level has the master suite with an ensuite with a free-standing bathtub and walk-in robe as well as a fifth bedroom, also with an ensuite, and a study with views across the golf course.
In addition to the luxury fit-out, the home occupies a double block across two separate titles which are being sold in one line.
Ms Hawkins said the adjoining 621 square metre block could be easily split for a new home or a resale.
"There is an adjoining block that the owners use for open space and privacy and they are on separate titles so it could be sold off down the track or built on," she said.
The property was built in 2015 by the award-winning Greenbuild Constructions, which has won numerous awards including the Master Builders Association 2022 Residential Builder of the Year in the Newcastle region.
Other luxury builds by the company include The Ridge at Nelson Bay, Salt at Shoal Bay and Talm Beach House at Anna Bay.
The project in Pokolbin incorporates soaring high ceilings with striking architectural elements such as a Blackbutt floating staircase and timber ceilings in the home and alfresco area.
The home also has comforts such as underfloor heating, ducted air conditioning and a gas fireplace.
"The home was built in 2015 and it is the current owners dream home, so they built it to their own specifications," she said.
"They have absolutely loved living there but they are moving on."
The property is tipped to achieve one of the biggest sales in the estate which overlooks the Greg Norman-designed championship 18-hole golf course.
The highest sale in the estate was set last year following the $4.75 million sale of a luxury four-bedroom, four-bathroom home on 2043 square metres at 5 Maple Drive.
The median house value in Pokolbin is $1.25 million, according to CoreLogic.
