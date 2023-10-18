Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Pokolbin home has indoor golf simulator, 2000-bottle wine cellar and 'James Bond'-style bar

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated October 20 2023 - 9:03am, first published October 18 2023 - 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This luxury five-bedroom in The Vintage Estate at 2 to 4 Liquid Amber Close, Pokolbin is listed for sale for $4.49 million. Picture supplied
This luxury five-bedroom in The Vintage Estate at 2 to 4 Liquid Amber Close, Pokolbin is listed for sale for $4.49 million. Picture supplied

A HOUSE of epic proportions with an indoor golf simulator and spiral staircase wine cellar has hit the market in Pokolbin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.