Rutherford Technology High STEM students win best pitch for biodegradable packaging

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
October 18 2023 - 6:30pm
Ava Leman 14yrs, Lotus Antoni 14yrs and Andrea Sherin with their Pitch for the Planet award. Picture by Simone De Peak
A TEAM of year 8 students at Rutherford Technology High School have won a statewide competition for inventing a business idea on biodegradable packaging for milk products.

