A WOMAN has been flown to a Newcastle hospital after a single-car crash at the Central Coast.
Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on Woy Woy Road at Woy Woy about 10.15am on Wednesday.
Ambulance paramedics treated a woman, believed to be aged in her 30s, at the scene for leg and chest injuries.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the accident site with its critical care team on board, who helped treat and stabilise the woman for transport.
She was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital and was in a stable condition at the time, according to a Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service spokesperson.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were also called to the crash scene and worked to release the driver from the wreck.
Live Traffic NSW updates show the crash site was not causing any delays by Wednesday afternoon.
Traffic was affected in other part of the Hunter throughout the day though, with crashes at Vickers Street in Mayfield West and on the M1 at Ourimbah on Wednesday morning.
Heavy traffic banked up earlier that morning when a truck broke down on the Hunter Expressway at Loxford, causing one eastbound lane to close about 8.30am, according to Live Traffic NSW.
Travellers are still being urged to avoid the New England Highway at Tarro during peak times if possible, while the rail bridge undergoes urgent repairs.
