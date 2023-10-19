The Lowedown: The odds are stacked against the Newcastle Jets

The club will again face a season where their finances, their ambition, indeed their very existence, will be reliant on a small group of owners from other participants in the league whose only real interest in the Jets is to keep them afloat to attend to TV-rights requirements, and the number of teams in the competition. The negotiations with prospective new owners (which group are we up to now?) have made Julian Assange's trials and tribulations seem expedient, and nothing seems likely to change. Ask Ange if you like!