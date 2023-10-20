Varley Group's director of government and corporate relations Bob Baldwin says he will continue to lobby against the proposed Hunter Offshore Wind Farm while also promoting clean energy technologies.
Mr Baldwin, the former Liberal member for Paterson, drew the ire of the Hunter Jobs Alliance for comments he made at a recent Hunter Innovation Festival event regarding future opportunities for the Hunter-based manufacturer in the clean energy sector.
The alliance highlighted that Mr Baldwin is also a director of the Newcastle-Port Stephens Game Fishing Association and the chair of the Australian Fishing Trade Association, both of which are opposed to offshore wind.
But Mr Baldwin told the Newcastle Herald there was no conflict and argued he supported clean energy project which did not have a negative environmental impact.
"In all of my roles, I and those that I represent support renewable energy technology and working towards a cleaner environment across every sector for the benefit of the environment and community, not the destruction of it," he said.
"The Australian Fishing Trade Association and Newcastle-Port Stephens Game Fishing Club are opposed to offshore wind farms, both in location, scale and the impact on both the recreational and commercial fishing sector and the environment as a whole."
Similar opposition is expressed on the Australian Fishing Trade Association website, which states offshore wind farms will have "detrimental impacts on marine life, fishing, shipping, tourism, defence, and aviation."
Varley Group declined to comment.
The Hunter Jobs Alliance is among a number of the organisations that have been actively promoting the potential of the Hunter Offshore Wind Project to be a catalyst for a new manufacturing industry in the Hunter.
It is estimated the project could create about 3000 construction and 1500 ongoing clean energy jobs.
Mr Baldwin said he also supported the potential of renewable energy projects to create new jobs, but not at the expense of the environment.
"The Hunter Jobs Alliance have an agenda, local jobs, and that is understandable and commendable, but jobs in the renewables can be created in other areas in the renewable energy sector that bring about solid results with less impact to the environment and the community," he said.
"Offshore wind farms are not the only pathway to a cleaner environment, and sacrificing the marine environment is not acceptable by any means."
Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen recently rejected calls to reopen community consultation on the Hunter project.
Speaking at Varley's Carrington workshop last month, Prime Minister Albanese argued modifications had already been made to the original offshore wind proposal as a result of feedback received during the two month community consultation process that ran from February 23 to April 28.
More than a dozen Australian and international offshore wind companies, including Origin Energy, BlueFloat, Oceanex and Energy Estate, have shown interest in investing in projects off the Hunter coast.
The government is expected to announce a list of preferred bidders for the project in early 2024.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.